Seismologist Shenger: new earthquake will bring famine and epidemics to Istanbul

Well-known seismologist Celal Shenger predicted catastrophic consequences for the largest city of Turkey, Istanbul, in the event of a new earthquake, transmits Turkish edition of KIsa Dalga.

The seismologist highly assessed the likelihood of a new earthquake and announced that, in view of the impending danger, he decided to move out of the city. According to the expert, after the next catastrophe the city will not be completely destroyed, but the destruction will affect 60-70 thousand buildings. Rescue work will be difficult due to debris, most of the roads will also be destroyed, the rest will be blocked, and the airport will stop working for some time.

In addition, Schenger believes that a few days after the earthquake, famine and robberies will begin in the city, followed by epidemics. Due to the fact that they will not remove garbage in Istanbul, the city will be covered with a heavy smell, there will be nothing to breathe, the expert is sure.

At the same time, geologist and member of the Council of Scientists of the Istanbul City Hall on Earthquakes, Naci Gerur, believes that the population should not be encouraged to leave the city, since 90 percent of the country’s territory is subject to the risk of an earthquake anyway. Instead, the specialist urged to work with the people of Turkey and explain how to behave before, after and during a natural disaster.

Previously, Naci Gerur and seismologist Haluk Eyidogan stated a 50 percent chance of an earthquake in Istanbul with a magnitude of 7.2-7.6 until 2030. It can occur when a fault is activated in the Sea of ​​Marmara. According to their forecasts, at least 90 thousand buildings can be destroyed as a result of tremors. The Minister of Ecology and Urban Development Mehmet Ozhaseki announced the start of preparations for a possible natural disaster.