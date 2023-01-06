Erdogan’s spokesman Kalyn said the conflict in Ukraine will escalate in the coming months

The official representative of the Turkish President, Ibrahim Kalin, said that the conflict in Ukraine will escalate in the coming months. He shared his opinion in Twitter.

“The Russian-Ukrainian conflict looks set to escalate in the coming months. This means more death, destruction and a deep long-term crisis,” he predicted.

At the same time, Kalin stressed that Ankara will continue its efforts to resume negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, from a ceasefire to an exchange of prisoners, from grain supplies to nuclear security.

On January 5, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. The Turkish leader once again offered Zelensky mediation in resolving the situation.

On the same day, the Turkish head of state held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Erdogan reminded Putin of the positive results of the initiatives to promote dialogue around the Ukrainian conflict, which have manifested themselves in the grain deal and the exchange of prisoners of war.