Sunday, June 25, 2023
Turkey | Police arrested at least 50 people after the banned pride march in Istanbul

June 25, 2023
Turkey | Police arrested at least 50 people after the banned pride march in Istanbul

In Turkey, pride parades have been organized in Istanbul and Izmir on Sunday. The police have arrested people after both processions.

Turkey the police have arrested at least 50 people at the Istanbul pride march on Sunday, news agency Reuters reports.

Local authorities had banned the organization of a pride parade in Istanbul.

Police in riot gear prevented the procession from entering Istiklal Caddesi and Taksim Square, which have traditionally been part of the procession’s route. Nearby streets were closed and public transport in the area was suspended.

Hundreds of participants in the pride parade gathered on Sunday afternoon instead of traditional places in Mistik park in Sisli district.

Police prevented the pride procession from entering the street in Istanbul. Picture: Yasin Akgul/AFP

Rainbow- and people carrying trans flags walked the streets of Sisli until the organizers told them to disperse. After the march, the police arrested more than 50 people.

According to Amnesty International’s Turkey office, at least one person suffered head injuries during the arrest.

Pride parade organizers say their community has been victimized by Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan target.

in Turkey homosexuality is not a crime, but hostility towards it has increased in recent years. The police have also broken up more pride parades.

In May, Erdoğan accused Turkish opposition parties of being pro-LGBT.

Governor of Istanbul Davut Gul tweeted in June that activities that threaten the traditional concept of family are not allowed.

On Sunday, pride marchers were also arrested in Izmir, where the authorities banned the pride march. Izmir is the third largest city in Turkey. According to LGBTI+ Istanbul Pride Week, there are at least 44 people arrested there.

The local authorities had banned the organization of a pride parade in Istanbul and blocked its passage. Picture: Dilara Senkaya / Reuters

