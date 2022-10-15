Anti-Russian sanctions and the subsequent actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin greatly undermined the dollar system. As the Turkish edition writes on October 13 Sabahthe US currency is losing its ground and unsettled due to the European energy crisis.

The newspaper notes that the proof of this is the fact that many countries of the world have already abandoned the dollar and are increasing their gold reserves. And within the framework of trade relations, they increasingly prefer to make settlements in their national currencies. Thus, the dollar is no longer the main instrument of US dominance and the global medium of exchange.

“Events show that the dollar, which has been the world’s reserve currency since 1944, is coming to an end,” the publication quoted the publication as saying. “Gazeta.Ru”.

Only in 2022 was Russia able to undermine its hegemony with the help of an energy trump card, the article states.

Earlier Saturday, The Washington Post columnist Farid Zakaria warned that by engaging in an economic confrontation with Russia, the United States risks losing its influence in the global market. The author of the publication emphasizes that Washington is overly relying on the unique status of the dollar. Against the backdrop of unprecedented anti-Russian sanctions, more and more states are beginning to doubt the reliability of the dollar and are thinking about returning to national currencies.

On October 13, at the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Putin noted the need to revise the global financial system. According to him, the transition to national currencies will strengthen the economic sovereignty of countries. On September 14, the head of state also indicated that the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are making vigorous efforts to switch to settlements in national currencies.

On August 20, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin pointed to Moscow’s plans to get away from the “toxic” dollar and euro in trade, economic and investment relations with partners. He said that the use of the dollar in mutual settlements between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has decreased to 21% of the total volume of transactions, while payments in national currencies have reached about 75%.

April 12 Associate Professor of Russian University of Economics G.V. Plekhanova Elena Voronkova called the refusal of the world financial system from the dollar inevitable. In her opinion, this process is a consequence of a change in the balance of power in the world economic system, due to the emergence of new strong players from among influential countries.