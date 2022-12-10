Columnist for the Turkish newspaper Evrensel: NATO, in addition to Ukraine, also plans to take the Caucasus

NATO will not limit itself to control over Ukraine and plans to expand its spheres of influence at the expense of the Balkan and Transcaucasian states, which are in close contact with Russia. About it wrote Columnist for the Turkish newspaper Evrensel Yucel Ozdemir.

The observer pointed to the almost complete dependence of Ukraine on the North Atlantic Alliance and stressed that, despite Turkey’s objections, Finland and Sweden also plan to join NATO.

NATO’s claims to the Caucasus are evidenced by two summits of the alliance and the European Union (EU), one of which was held in Bucharest. It was attended by officials from Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The second summit, in Albania, included non-EU Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, North Macedonia and Montenegro, Ozdemir said.

“The expansion of the anti-Russian front through Ukraine opened the doors to limit its zones of influence. It can be clearly seen that the ongoing moves in several directions towards limiting the zones of influence of Russia and China in Europe will lead to new tensions, ”the observer believes.

Earlier, the official representative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalin, said that Russia needs to reach new agreements on the world order with Western countries. He stressed that “humanity needs a new distribution of forces on the world stage.”