Turkey has introduced that it’s going to conduct a navy train off Cyprus – though the oil dispute with Greece has been worsening for weeks.

ISTANBUL dpa | Within the midst of the dispute over the fuel search within the jap Mediterranean, Turkey has introduced a navy train off Cyprus. Below the identify “Mediterranean Storm” it ought to start on Sunday, September sixth and final till Thursday. as the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday. Models from Turkish-controlled Northern Cyprus are additionally to participate. The intention is to enhance “mutual coaching, cooperation and interoperability” between the Turkish mainland and the troop command on the divided Mediterranean island, it mentioned.

In a phone dialog with NATO Secretary Basic Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday, the Greek International Minister Nikos Dendias once more demanded that Turkey ought to cut back tensions within the Japanese Mediterranean. This was introduced by the Greek International Ministry after the cellphone name in a tweet With.

Within the jap Mediterranean, the dispute between NATO companions Greece and Turkey over pure fuel within the sea space has been escalating for weeks. Greece accuses Turkey of illegally exploring deposits off Greek islands. The federal government in Ankara, nonetheless, rejects the allegations and takes the place that the waters through which pure fuel is being drilled on a trial foundation belong to the Turkish continental shelf. In the middle of navy maneuvers, there was lately even a collision between a Greek and a Turkish warship.

In the middle of the week there was resentment on the a part of Greece due to a press release by Stoltenberg that Athens and Ankara have been prepared for so-called technical talks throughout the framework of NATO in an effort to defuse the tense scenario. Athens then emphasised a number of instances that earlier than talks may happen, Turkey should withdraw all ships from Greece’s unique financial zone.

The island of Cyprus has been divided since a Turkish navy intervention in 1974. Within the north, a Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was established with Turkish assist, however that is solely acknowledged by Ankara. Turkish troops are additionally stationed there. Your entire island is internationally acknowledged because the Republic of Cyprus and has been a member of the EU since 2004.