Turkey: People trapped in rubble upload videos to networks asking for help

In the early hours of Monday an 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and up to 14 neighboring countries according to preliminary reports. The epicenter was recorded in Kahmanmaras, however, buildings in Syria were also destroyed by the earthquake.

Turkish and Syrian citizens have been posting videos and shocking images of the disasters caused by the earthquake through social networks. Due to damage, Power outages and telephone and internet services have been reported in various cities of Turkey.

Ten people have already been confirmed dead in Turkey and six in Syria. Similarly, people trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings have been sharing images and videos asking for help.

In addition, the governor of Osmaniye warned that a total of 34 buildings collapsed in the region under his charge. Another 130 buildings collapsed in Malatya, Turkey.

Turkish President Erdogan assured that the competent units have already been put on alert to attend to all those who are trapped in the middle of the landslides. In the same way, some videos have been published on social networks that demonstrate how do they support citizens to release to those who are trapped.

ALEJANDRA PARRA

Writing TRENDS