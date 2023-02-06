Monday, February 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Turkey: People trapped in rubble upload videos to networks asking for help

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2023
in World
0


close

Turkey earthquake

The earthquake was felt in 14 countries in the region.

Photo:

Video taken from Twitter @AlertaNews24

The earthquake was felt in 14 countries in the region.

They raised the alert level to 4, which includes a request for international help.

In the early hours of Monday an 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and up to 14 neighboring countries according to preliminary reports. The epicenter was recorded in Kahmanmaras, however, buildings in Syria were also destroyed by the earthquake.

Turkish and Syrian citizens have been posting videos and shocking images of the disasters caused by the earthquake through social networks. Due to damage, Power outages and telephone and internet services have been reported in various cities of Turkey.

See also  Live: Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria rises to 1,500

(It may interest you: North Korea denies supplying weapons to Russia.)

Ten people have already been confirmed dead in Turkey and six in Syria. Similarly, people trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings have been sharing images and videos asking for help.

(Suggested reading: Two Indian Army planes crashed in the center of the country.)

In addition, the governor of Osmaniye warned that a total of 34 buildings collapsed in the region under his charge. Another 130 buildings collapsed in Malatya, Turkey.

(We recommend: The sinking of a ship leaves 51 dead, mostly children, in Pakistan).

Turkish President Erdogan assured that the competent units have already been put on alert to attend to all those who are trapped in the middle of the landslides. In the same way, some videos have been published on social networks that demonstrate how do they support citizens to release to those who are trapped.

More news

This is the military pact between the US and the Philippines that raises tension with China

See also  Taiwan begins live-fire exercises

China asks not to ‘speculate’ after Pentagon accusation on spy balloon

The shocking video of the earthquake that shook the Philippines

ALEJANDRA PARRA
Writing TRENDS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Turkey #People #trapped #rubble #upload #videos #networks

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Tourist flow from China to Russia to recover by only 20% in 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result