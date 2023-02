How did you feel about the content of this article?

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan visits the city of Adiyaman after the earthquake that killed more than 17,000 people in the country | Photo: EFE/EPA/MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/

Turkish authorities on Wednesday imposed fines and sanctions against three television stations critical of the government. The rationale given was that coverage of state actions following the February 6 earthquake violated national principles.

“Fox TV” was fined for claiming that the national emergency service AFAD makes it difficult for other entities to distribute aid, while “Halk TV” was punished in retaliation for the opinions of a guest that allegedly violate national unity.

The latter broadcaster was even obliged to suspend the program in question for five broadcasts, with a similar sanction being applied to the channel “Tele1” for stating that in regions affected by the earthquakes systematic looting of ruins is being reported.

Since the earthquakes, Turkish courts have issued pre-trial detention sentences for 180 people accused of robbing abandoned homes or businesses, but the government speaks of isolated cases and denies it is a widespread problem.

Today’s penalties were determined by the radio and television broadcasting regulator, RTÜK, which routinely imposes sanctions for broadcasts that are inconvenient for the government.

In this way, “Halk TV” received 22 fines during the last year, totaling a value close to 100 thousand euros.

Ilhan Tasçi, a member of RTÜK appointed by the opposition CHP party, today criticized the decision of the body to which he belongs, assuring that “not hearing the screams of thousands of citizens is a shame, a crime and a betrayal of the profession of journalist”.