Turkish president recalled Greece’s entry into the military alliance and said he will not “repeat mistake”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this Friday (May 13, 2022) that he is against the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). Nordic officials have shown interest in following through with the request to join the military alliance. The information is from the Russian state agency Tass.

“We are following the development of the situation with Finland and Sweden, but we are not sure [sobre esse assunto]. The Nordic countries are a hostel for terrorist organizations”said Erdogan.

According to Erdogan, Turkey does not want “repeat mistake” of Greece to join the military alliance. The Turkish leader accused the countries of harboring “terrorists” of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, a movement that calls for the creation of a Kurdish state. “We don’t want Turkey to make another mistake in this matter,” he said.

Sweden and Finland are not officially aligned militarily with NATO, but they maintain a partnership relationship, participating in exercises and exchanging information.

ACCESSION TO NATO

At the end of April, countries agreed to submit requests to NATO simultaneously. Nations have always said they are neutral, but with the war in Ukraine, some European countries are trying to renew their territorial security policies.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin issued a statement saying they hope to finalize “quickly” the necessary national measures to apply for membership of the military alliance. According to the statement released by the Finnish authorities, the country needed time to listen to Parliament and the population.

This Friday (May 13), Sweden indicated that it should also join NATO. According to Foreign Minister Ann Linde, Sweden’s entry into the alliance will strengthen the country and have a “damping” for future conflicts in Europe.