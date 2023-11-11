SOCCER

Trabzonspor’s Paul Onuachu, on loan from Southampton, joins the select group of players who can boast a scorpion strike goal. The Nigerian striker scored one of the two goals that allowed the Trabzon team to defeat Konyaspor with this spectacular stunt. Originally, it was Colombian goalkeeper René Higuita who made this shot famous, characterized by throwing the body forward followed by touching the ball with the heel.



00:30