Turkey started on Wednesday (22) a temporary salary support program and banned layoffs in 10 cities affected by the earthquakes that hit the south of the country earlier this month, according to the Reuters. The measure aims to protect workers and companies from the financial impact.

The economic plan provides that employers whose workplaces have been “heavily or moderately damaged” receive support to pay the wages of workers with reduced working hours.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed at least 47,000 people, damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria and left millions homeless.

A new earthquake in southern Turkey caused six deaths last Tuesday (21). The quake was followed by 90 aftershocks, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that 865,000 people live in tents and 23,500 in containers, while 376,000 are in student dormitories and public pensions outside the earthquake zone.

The market expectation is that the costs of earthquakes for the Government of Turkey could reach US$ 100 billion. These expenses involve rebuilding housing and infrastructure in the affected cities. Thus, the growth of the Turkish economy should close down by one to two percentage points at the end of the year.

This humanitarian and economic crisis takes place on the eve of presidential and parliamentary elections, scheduled to be held in May. In power for 20 years, Erdogan was already suffering from pressure even before the earthquake due to the rising cost of living in the country.

Another unpopular move by Erdogan on Tuesday was blocking access to the Eksi Sozluk online forum and Twitter over the past week. Both measures were justified as a way to combat the spread of misinformation.

Turkish police last week arrested dozens of people accused of creating fear and panic by “sharing provocative posts” about the earthquake on social media.

Search for survivors in Hatay is ended by the Government of Turkey

Turkish authorities announced on Tuesday the end of the search for survivors in the Turkish province of Hatay, the hardest hit by the earthquakes.

Of the six fatal victims of the last earthquake recorded in Turkey, three were victims after entering empty buildings still standing to retrieve belongings, according to EFE Agency.

This tremor also caused the shaking of buildings that until then seemed intact, so that no property can be considered safe at the moment, according to the Turkish broadcaster “NTV”.

Hatay has 1.6 million inhabitants and features 37,000 buildings in ruins. Due to the impacts of the earthquake, the expectation of the local chamber of commerce is that the economy will not be able to recover in the short term.

Of the 2,000 registered small businesses, 1,700 were ruined by the earthquakes, causing an exodus of survivors who lack the services needed for everyday life.