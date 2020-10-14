Turkey NY Times: Turkish man surrendered in Austria as spy and said he was ordered to kill politician critical of Erdoğan

According to a man who has been recognized as a Turkish spy, he was tasked with shooting a politician who has loudly criticized Turkish President Erdoğan.

Austria In Vienna, a special recognition has been received for a Turkish spy from a self-asserting man. The matter was reported in the US newspaper The New York Times.

53 years old Feyyaz Öztürk stepped into the police station in mid-September and said he had been ordered to kill a Kurdish-Austrian politician, which he did not want to do. At the same time, the man asked the police for protection.

He also told police that he was ordered to give a false certificate, which was used by a U.S. consulate employee in Istanbul. Metin Topuzin to be sentenced to imprisonment.

If the allegations are true, they will give a new idea of ​​how far the Turkish president will go Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is ready to go for his enemies, writes The New York Times. The newspaper received a police report acknowledging Öztürk.

Lehden according to Öztürk told police that he is retired from a long career in the Turkish secret service known as MIT.

However, he had been tasked with shooting a Kurdish-Austrian politician Aygül Berivan Aslan, who has loudly criticized Erdoğan.

The shooting was originally scheduled to take place in March, but was delayed due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The man said he was told in August that it didn’t matter if a politician died or was injured as long as he “understood the message”.

Öztürk said he surrendered as he thought the police would catch him later and he did not consider himself a murderer.

According to The New York Times, the man was vague at the police interrogation about what came to his job in the Turkish secret service.

Öztürk recognition the second part may affect the judgment of Topuz, who worked for the U.S. State Department and the Istanbul Drug Control Agency. He was convicted in June more than eight years in prison on charges of assisting an armed terrorist group.

Öztürk’s statement was central to the sentencing of Topuz. He claimed that Topuz had cooperated closely with the Turkish coup attempt Fethullah Gülenin with members of the movement. The testimony was taken into account, although Öztürk never appeared in person in court and was never questioned.

Austria the government has long been concerned about the operation of the Turkish secret service in the country.

Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer told The New York Times the country would take the fresh revelation seriously, but did not comment on its further unfinished business.

Öztürk is currently under arrest. He is being investigated on suspicion of working in a foreign intelligence service.

The Turkish authorities commented that Öztürk’s allegations were false.