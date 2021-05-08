Turkish journalist Ilyas Kemaloglu expressed the opinion that under Joe Biden, the United States wants to see Russia as a closed country, similar to the time of Boris Yeltsin’s presidency. His column is published on the Anadolu website.

The author of the publication noted that the coming to power of Biden predetermined a new round of tension in relations with Russia. One of the reasons is the growing influence of Moscow in a large area from the Middle East to the Caucasus during the presidency of Donald Trump.

According to Kemaloglu, Washington does not want the development of close cooperation between Russia and Turkey, trying to weaken it through isolation and sanctions against Moscow. Despite regular new restrictive measures, the United States talks about cooperation with Moscow, proceeding from its own interests. As an example, the journalist cited American pressure on the EU in order to prevent the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project and a simultaneous increase in oil purchases from Russia.

The journalist believes that the recent expulsions of Russian diplomats from Bulgaria and the Czech Republic are a consequence of the actions of the United States, which wants to “punish” Russia, and Washington wants to return Russia in the 1990s – during the time of Boris Yeltsin, that is, to reduce its activity on the world stage … However, the author considers this possibility unlikely, noting the continuing power of Moscow in the military, space and energy fields, as well as in the field of nuclear energy and medicine.

On May 5, the presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed by phone the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, as well as interaction to stabilize the situation in Syria and Libya and the further settlement of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.