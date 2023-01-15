With each invasion attempt from the West, Russia, which moved with a new geopolitical identity, became even stronger. This was stated on January 12 by the Turkish columnist Berjan Tutar in an article for the publication Sabah.

According to the author of the material, Russia over the past century has been able to repulse several attacks from the West, but all this has only strengthened the country more.

The first attack, according to the observer, is the war of 1812. Napoleon’s invasion attempt traumatized the Russians, so the popularity of French culture was a thing of the past.

The second attack from the West was recorded after the 1917 revolution. Tutar believes that the White Guard, led by Western countries, tried to suppress the revolution. The victory of the Bolsheviks made it possible to focus attention on internationalist politics.

The third and fourth invasions were the Great Patriotic War and the Cold War. The latest attack, the observer said, was the overthrow of the pro-Russian president of Ukraine in 2014.

“After each invasion attempt from the West, Russia, which moved with a new geopolitical identity, grew even more,” Berjan Tutar concluded.

On December 9, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Western countries are deliberately aggravating the situation in the world and multiplying chaos. The Russian leader suggested that in this way the Western elites seek to maintain their dominance.