The Turkish authorities reported this Wednesday that 254 Kurdish terrorists were “neutralized” by the Army in a new wave of bombings in the so-called ‘Sword Claw’ operation. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar specified that the attacks hit 471 “targets” in Iraq and Syria linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Kurdish-Syrian militia People’s Protection Units (YPG), whom he accuses of having carried out an attack on November 13 in Istanbul that left six dead and 81 injured.

Turkey uses the term “neutralized” to refer to the fact that the suspects have died, been captured or have surrendered to the authorities. In this case, as they were bombardments, the Ankara government considers them dead.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that the new bombing campaign launched since Sunday against Kurdish groups in Iraq and Syria “is only the beginning” and reiterated that Ankara will launch ground operations “whenever it deems appropriate.” “We will hit the terrorists hard,” he warned while advancing that the priority targets are the Syrian towns of Tal Rifat, Manbij, Ayn al-Arab (Kobane in Kurdish). The objective, he explained, is to guarantee the southern border by establishing a security zone 30 kilometers wide.

Erdogan’s message came after Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Susan criticized Ankara for violating the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the Arab country with these incursions. The Turkish president, by contrast, reaffirmed his determination to go ahead with the shelling of the Kurdish “terrorists”. “If our interlocutors cannot comply with the agreement to guarantee security at the border, we have the right to take care of it,” he replied.

Iran raids



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard, for its part, has assured this Wednesday that it will continue its bombardments and drone attacks against Kurdish groups in the semi-autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan until “eliminating” the threat they pose. The commander of the Ground Force of the Revolutionary Guard, Mohamad Pakpur, has indicated that the attacks will continue as long as these groups “do not disarm” and has stressed that they are directed against “armed thugs and mercenary terrorists of global arrogance – in reference to United States-”, as reported by the Tasnim news agency.

Pakpur highlighted that among the targets attacked were positions of the Party for a Free Life for Kurdistan (PJAK) and accused this group of “supporting” the demonstrations that have been taking place in Iran since September over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, detained in Tehran for allegedly wearing the veil wrong. The spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, has “firmly” condemned the attacks by the Islamic republic and has stressed that they involve “violations of the territorial integrity of Iraq.”