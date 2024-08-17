Saturday, August 17, 2024
Turkey | Nearly a thousand people have been evacuated in Turkey due to strong forest fires

August 17, 2024
in World Europe
Turkey | Nearly a thousand people have been evacuated in Turkey due to strong forest fires
The fire department is fighting the flames for the third day in the city of Izmir.

in Turkey nearly a thousand people have been evacuated during the night due to strong forest fires, the country’s interior minister says.

The fire department is fighting the flames for the third day in the city of Izmir.

The fire that broke out on Thursday has quickly spread to residential areas, accelerated by winds that blew at a speed of 50 kilometers per hour.

For firefighting the helicopters used had previously had to stay on the ground due to the strong wind, but have been able to continue the extinguishing work on Saturday, the local NTV news channel reported.

Located on the shores of the Aegean Sea, Izmir is Turkey’s third largest city.

