Perincek: The failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk will lead to the opening of fronts within Ukraine itself

The expected failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) attack on the Kursk region will lead to the opening of new fronts within Ukraine itself. The agency reported this RIA Novosti said the chairman of the Turkish Vatan (Homeland) party, Dogu Perincek.

According to him, the Ukrainian army’s attack on the Russian region is a futile attempt to draw the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) into the conflict and strengthen Kyiv’s position before the negotiations. He described the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ actions near Kursk as “panic” and “haste.”

“The expected failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region will open fronts within Ukraine itself. There will be no success,” Perincek said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky, who was in pretrial detention, said that Volodymyr Zelensky had trapped himself with his own hands by deciding to attack the Kursk region. According to him, Zelensky hoped that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of Kursk could be used as a pretext to lower the mobilization age in the country.