Turkey named two conditions under which some stringent requirements for tourists entering Turkey, in particular the mandatory coronavirus test, can be canceled. About this in air Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy told BBC One TV channel.

According to him, the authorities are ready to weaken the current restrictions after April 15 in the event that positive dynamics in COVID-19 is observed in the country, namely, a steady decrease in the number of registered cases of the disease.

“If we see a decrease in the number of cases, then we will apply our last year’s practice: we will stop requesting certificates with a negative PCR test from foreigners,” Ersoy said.

The minister added that the second condition for lifting the requirements is the massiveness and dynamics of the vaccination process in those countries from which travelers will come. He also recalled that more than 11 million people have already been vaccinated in Turkey, and by the end of April, according to plans, 50-60 million local residents should be vaccinated.

All foreigners arriving in Turkey from March 15 will need to fill out an electronic form to receive a “health code” (HES code), containing information about the location and history of a person’s movements. According to the explanations, the code is necessary so that the authorities have the opportunity to contact vacationers in case it turns out that they have come into contact with infected with coronavirus during the trip.