Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who ordered to raise the flag of this country in solidarity with Israel, became a symbol of hostility in Europe towards Islam, Turkey and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This opinion was expressed on Friday, May 14, by the press secretary of the ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkey Omer Celik.

“The Austrian chancellor raised the Israeli flag over the building of his department. It is this person who is a symbol of hostility in Europe towards Islam, Turkey and Erdogan. Expecting him to be on the side of the oppressed is a dream. The fact that he stands for cruelty is his political compass, ”Чelik said in Twitter…

According to the Ministry of Health Palestine on May 14, 119 Palestinians died as a result of rocket attacks, 31 children and 19 women were killed, 830 people were injured. Nine people were killed on the Israeli side, the portal reports. Newsru.co.il.

The aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict took place in early May. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict several Arab families in East Jerusalem. This was followed by protests and riots.

On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation. After Israel refused to comply with its demands, members of the group began shelling the country’s territory from rocket launchers.