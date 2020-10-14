I.In Turkey, according to media reports, at least 44 people died within one week of poisoning with illicit alcohol. 30 more people are in hospital after consuming the adulterated drink, as the state TV broadcaster TRT reported on Tuesday. According to their own statements, the police arrested 58 suspects who are said to have produced the dangerous drink.

The deaths after consuming the illicit alcohol occurred in eight provinces, including the metropolis of Istanbul, according to TRT. According to Turkish media reports, the illicit alcohol is said to have contained methanol in many cases. The substance, also known as methyl alcohol, can cause serious illness, including permanent blindness.

The illegal production of alcohol has increased significantly in Turkey in recent years. Since the conservative AKP party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power in 2002, the price of the national drink raki has increased many times over. In 2002 a bottle of aniseed schnapps cost an average of eight lira, today it is around 170 lira (more than 18 euros).