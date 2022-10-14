Turkey | Mine explosion in Turkey, dozens trapped underground

According to preliminary estimates, the spark that caused the explosion came from a faulty transformer.

At least 14 people died and at least 20 were injured in a mining accident in northern Turkey on Friday, Turkey’s health minister said Fahrett’s Koca.

The death toll may rise significantly, as dozens of miners were trapped in a coal mine in Asmara, located on the Black Sea coast.

Belonging to local authorities Nurtac Arslan according to the report, five people were trapped at a depth of about 350 meters and 44 at a depth of about 300 meters. A total of 14 miners had gotten out of the mine under their own power.

According to the miners’ union, there were a hundred people underground when the explosion occurred.

The authorities according to the rescue teams had managed to reach a depth of about 250 meters. It was not immediately clear why the descent deeper had not been successful.

