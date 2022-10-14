The death toll from an explosion at a mine in Turkish Bartin has risen to 14. On Friday, October 14, reports BBC with reference to the head of the Turkish Interior Ministry Suleiman Soylu.

“14 people died,” he said.

It is noted that the governor of Bartyn, Nurtach Arslan, announced that after the explosion, the miners were trapped. According to preliminary information, 49 people are underground.

It is planned that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the site of the explosion at the mine.

Earlier in the day, Fahrettin Koca, head of the country’s health ministry, announced two deaths in an incident at a mine in northern Turkey. The minister specified that another 20 people were injured.

There are 149 personnel on site with five vehicles from the National Medical Rescue Brigade and 31 ambulances, he added.

An explosion at a coal mine in the city of Amasra thundered on Friday, October 14th. The incident occurred at a depth of 300 m. Local authorities reported 87 miners in the mine. The mayor of Amasra city, Rejai Chakyr, told reporters that, according to preliminary data, a methane explosion occurred in the mine.