Turkey | Media information: Top soccer player Christian Atsu missing after Turkey earthquakes

February 6, 2023
According to media reports, Hatayspor’s sports director is also in the covered ruins.

Football Having played in the English Premier League for a long time Christian Atsun suspected to have been buried under the rubble of Turkey’s devastating earthquakes, among others BBC and Guardian reported on Monday.

Ghanaian Atsu, 31, currently represents Turkish club Hatayspor. According to media reports, Hatayspor’s sports director is also in the covered ruins.

“We pray for Ghana national team player Christian Atsu and the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria”, Ghana Football Association tweeted and announced that he would try to get in touch with the officials of Hatayspor and the Turkish Football Association.

The winger Atsu got games on the British fields, especially in Newcastle, where he also played in the Premier League for four seasons. Newcastle tweeted praying for good news about Atsu.

Atsu has also played on loan in Malaga in the Spanish league. Atsu played for Ghana in the 2014 World Cup finals. In addition, he has been part of Ghana’s team in four African Championship tournaments.

