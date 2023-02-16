ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey may separately consider proposals by Finland and Sweden to join the Western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the country’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday in a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Ankara.

Stoltenberg urged Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden’s NATO candidacies, adding that the fight against terrorism would be at the top of the agenda at the alliance’s Vilnius summit.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is particularly opposed to Sweden’s request because he says the Nordic country is home to members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is viewed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union and others.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever)