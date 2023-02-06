7.9 earthquake in Turkey. At least 100 dead

Violent seismic shock of magnitude 7.9 recorded in southern Turkey, not far from the border with Syria shortly after 2 am Italian time. The death toll is still provisional but the shock, also strongly felt in Syria, would have caused at least 100 deaths between the two countries.

According to data from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) and the US geological monitoring service Usgs, the earthquake in Turkey had its hypocenter about 25 km deep and its epicenter in the province of Gaziantep.

Several aftershocks followed, the first, with the strongest, 11 minutes later, measuring 6.7. The earthquake was also felt in Lebanon, Greece, Israel and Cyprus. The tremor was followed by a aftershock of magnitude 6.7.

Ten people have died in the southern Turkish province of Urfa following a 7.9-magnitude earthquake that hit the region, provincial governor Salih Ayhan told Turkish television NTV. Shortly before, the Turkish state agency Anadolu had reported an initial toll of five dead due to the strong earthquake in the province of Osmaniye. More than 80 deaths are also reported in Syria.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake followed by strong aftershocks, struck eastern Turkey on the border with Syria. Extensive destruction and casualties are reported in both countries. The earthquake was also felt in Iraq, Lebanon, Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories pic.twitter.com/q2Ix7eFdi1 — michele giorgio (@michelegiorgio2) February 6, 2023

Based on the data processed by the Tsunami Alert Center (Cat) of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the Civil Protection Department has issued an alert for possible tsunami waves arriving on the Italian coast following the earthquake. of magnitude 7.9 with epicenter between Turkey and Syria at 2:17. In a statement, the Civil Protection “recommends moving away from the coastal areas, reaching the higher nearby area and following the instructions of the local authorities”. Later the chief operating officer Luigi D’Angelo to Rainews declared the scaling of the alert: “We continue to monitor the situation”.