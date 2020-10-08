The case is further aggravated by Russia’s entry into the ongoing tension between Turkey and the US. A few days ago, there were reports that Turkish army has activated Russia’s S-400 defense system. The Turkish force is using the radar of this Russian defense system to detect F-16 fighter jets. Two US senators have also demanded a ban against Turkey.Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen and Republican Senator James Mancford have said in a letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Turkey has activated the radar of the S-400 anti-aircraft system purchased from Russia. Through this radar, it is trying to track the F-16 ships of France, Italy, Greece and Cyprus involved in NATO’s Unumia Military Exercise. So Turkey can be banned according to US law.

Turkey also has American F-16s

Let us know that Turkey also has an F-16 fighter jet purchased from America. In which Turkey has made some changes according to its requirement and named it F-16S. These days the relations between Turkey and America are not going well. Just to avenge this, he is using Russian weapons against American weapons. The US has already imposed many restrictions on Turkey, due to which its economy is on the verge of ruin.

Turkey deploys Russian S-400 defense system

According to Turkish media reports, the S-400 air defense system has been deployed at Samson Province near the Black Sea. Turkish government officials, however, have refused to divulge any information about America’s concerns. It is believed that tensions between the US and Turkey may increase further in the coming days.

Why is america scared

The arms market in the US is news dollar. It is also said that the American arms lobby is so active that it can change the President even if he wants to. In such a situation, if it is proved that Russian weapons are advanced than the US, then this lobby will suffer heavy losses. Most countries in the world have an F-16 fighter plane from the US. In such a situation, America would not want to face defeat at the hands of Russia.