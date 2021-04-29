ofRaffael Scherer shut down

Turkey is fighting against the immensely rising corona numbers. Turkish President Erdogan ordered a complete lockdown until May 17th. However, other rules apply to tourists.

Update from April 29, 7.13 a.m.: Turkey goes into a 17-day lockdown this Thursday. From 7 p.m. local time (6 p.m. CEST), all shops that are not required for basic needs close. People are then only allowed to go out on the streets for compelling reasons such as shopping.

Update from April 28, 12:10 p.m .: For the “full lockdown” there is a ban on the sale of alcohol in Turkey. The Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said, according to the Süddeutsche Zeitung known last Tuesday afternoon (April 27). So until May 17th, alcoholic beverages are not allowed to be sold in any shops.

This ban hits the “Tekel” kiosks particularly hard, as they mainly sell alcohol. According to the interior minister, there should not be an exemption to be allowed to open despite the lockdown for these shops. Soylu made it clear: “These shops are not on the exception list, they will remain closed. There is no question mark behind it. “

Alcohol ban in Turkey: Critics fear for their fundamental rights

The alcohol ban met with clear criticism. So the call spread more and more on Twitter: “Do not touch my constitutional fundamental rights”. During the appeal, various Twitter users considered the ban to be unconstitutional and against the law: Everything was from “enough is enough” to “This is a complete shame” to “Stop interfering more and more in people’s lives” with it.

The deputy head of the opposition party CHP, Veli Ağbaba, reacted angrily to the ban. Since the majority of Turkish President Erdoğan and his party, the AKP, are advocates of the strictly Muslim faith – and are therefore not friends of alcohol consumption – Ağbaba made it clear: “This ban has nothing to do with the corona pandemic. That is purely ideological. It is the last link in the chain how the AKP interferes with citizens’ lifestyles. “

Others concluded from the ban that the stores would simply be ransacked until the lockdown begins. The Turkish filmmaker Murat Şeker said: “People will store the alcohol and then continue drinking”. But under the Twitter call, several make it clear that it is not about setting covers, but that with the lockdown ban for the president, a general ban is also within reach.

Turkey fears for tourism and makes it clear: The exit restrictions do not apply to tourists

Update from April 27, 2.30 p.m .: Tourists are still exempt from the exit restrictions, as the Interior Ministry announced. According to the Turkish Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, guests in the country should be able to move around as freely as possible. So stated the minister, according to the state news agency Anadolu clear: “Our most visited and important museums and archaeological sites remain open”.

And he continued to promote trips to Turkey, as the lockdown would make them even more attractive for tourists: “They are both open and much more pleasant. In some ways, being a tourist in Turkey is beneficial, ”said Ersoy. Due to the pandemic, Turkey is suffering a lot from the slump in tourism. As early as 2020, the country recorded a decrease of around 70 percent in tourists compared to the previous year.

Erdogan proclaims “full lockdown” by mid-May – supermarkets are also affected

First report from April 27, 12:53 p.m.: Ankara – Turkey is closing due to the enormously increasing number of infections with the corona virus. As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last Monday (April 26) dpa announced on television that the “full lockdown” will start on Thursday (April 29) at 7pm.

In the following 18 days, until Monday, May 17 at 5 a.m., the President hopes that the closings will lead to a decrease in the number of infections. In Turkey there were 37,312 new infections on Monday (April 26) alone. At the beginning of the month there was even talk of over 60,000 in one day, with up to around 350 deaths daily.

Turkey: Seven-day incidence value higher than in both previous waves despite night curfews

Over 37,000 people have officially died in Turkey since the pandemic began. The number of infections is particularly high in the city of Istanbul. There, the seven-day incidence value was around 850 cases per 100,000 inhabitants – more than in the two previous waves.

Erdogan now hopes to be able to reduce the number of infections in the third wave “quickly to less than 5000 per day” through the lockdown. In addition to the nocturnal curfews that have been in effect since the middle of the month and the closed catering – with the exception of delivery service – the Turkish President says that there are now further tightenings.

Corona in Turkey: No city change without official approval

As of Thursday, citizens will therefore need a valid reason to be able to leave their homes. This includes, for example, grocery shopping or medical treatment. A government permit is also required to travel from one city to another.

All businesses without a special permit, which the Ministry of the Interior decides on, have to close for the time being. This also includes schools. Grocery stores and businesses that are crucial for logistics and production are excluded. In the future, supermarkets will no longer be allowed to open on Sundays for the first time. With the lockdown until May 17, President Erdogan deliberately includes the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Because after the fast, on May 12th, large family celebrations usually take place.

