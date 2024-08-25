Security Expert Agar: Durov Arrested Due to Ties to Russia

Turkish security expert Abdullah Agar expressed the opinion that the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France may be related to his origins and refusal to cooperate with Western authorities, reports that TASS.

“A certain factor may be the fact that Telegram is in some way connected to Russia. Durov has UAE and French passports, but he is also a Russian citizen. That is, the founder of Telegram is Russian. He could have received requests for cooperation,” Agar emphasized.

The expert suggested that the main reasons for Durov’s detention were either his refusal to cooperate with Western authorities or his resistance to their attempts to force him to assist them. Agar also noted that Telegram is a resource that “stands out among other social networks, which attracts special attention to it.”

Earlier, an associate of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, a member of parliament for the Australian city of Port Hedland, Adrian MacRae, said that Durov’s arrest was the work of Western intelligence services.