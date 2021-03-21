The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights denounced that a Turkish fighter plane bombed the Syrian town of Ayn Issa, an area under the control of Kurdish militiamen, at dawn this Sunday. This is Ankara’s first attack on Syrian territory in 17 months.

A strong explosion rocked the town of Ayn Issa, in northeastern Syria, allegedly caused by “bombardments from a Turkish fighter plane.” Although it is unknown whether it left any fatalities, the report is from the NGO Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, with a wide network of collaborators on the ground.

Thus, after about two years, the confrontations between Ankara (allied with other factions) and the Kurdish troops of the Forces of Syria resume Democratic (FSD), who control the area, target of the onslaught.

This bombardment is compounded by fighting in the last hours between the FSD and those factions backed by Turkey, in the same region where both sides are fighting.

A firefighter extinguishes flames at the scene of an explosion in the city of al-Bab, in northern Syria’s Aleppo province, on March 20, 2021. © AFP / Bakr Alkasem

Although, the Turkish aggression would not have remained unanswered. On the same day, a fatal explosion was recorded in a main street in the Turkish-controlled city of Al-Bab in northern Aleppo province.

Images from the AFP agency showed members of the Defense Syrian civilian, also known as the ‘White Helmets’, searching for victims among the charred rubble.

Following the Syrian war that broke out in 2011, initially amid unsuccessful attempts to get the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad to hand over power, Turkey made a military foray into 2019 to try to seize control of a swath of its neighboring country and expel from his border area to the Kurdish militias, whom he describes as terrorists.

