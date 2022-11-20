Turkey | Kurdish forces claim that Turkey has carried out airstrikes on several cities in Syria – “Accounting time”, tweeted the Turkish Ministry of Defense

According to the monitoring organization, several soldiers from both the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and pro-regime forces were killed in the attacks.

Turkey has carried out airstrikes on several cities in northern Syria, say the Kurdish-led forces in the region and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an organization based in Britain that monitors the war in Syria.

Late on Saturday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense published tweets from which in the first one the plane was leaving at night and in the other airstrikes were shown.

“Accounting day”, the first tweet reads.

However, the ministry did not specify the target of the attacks, but only referred to, among other things, the destruction of “terrorist hotbeds”.

of the SDF the representative said that Turkey struck the city of Kobane and two densely populated villages in the provinces of Aleppo and Hasaka. According to the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights, it reports that Turkish forces have carried out more than 20 airstrikes in two provinces. The organization has a wide network of contacts in Syria.

The organization told the AFP news agency that the attacks were aimed not only at SDF positions in Hasakah and al-Raqqa, but also at places where Syrian government forces are stationed.

The Turkish government has blamed the Kurdish organization PKK for last Sunday’s bomb attack in Istanbul that killed six people. Both the PKK and YPG forces have denied that they were involved in the attack in any way.

Turkey considers the YPG forces belonging to the SDF to be part of the PKK. Turkey and Western countries have classified the PKK as a terrorist organization.

Kurdish majority Kobane in Syria, near the border with Turkey, came under the control of the extremist group ISIS in 2014, until Kurdish fighters drove ISIS out the following year. Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has said that Turkey believes that the order to carry out Sunday’s attack came specifically from Kobane.