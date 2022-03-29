Italy’s start to the game against Turkey is not the best, the disappointment due to the lack of qualification for the World Cup in Qatar is still burning, but the reaction of the Azzurri gives hope that the new cycle can start on the right foot. Mancini’s team, changed for ten-elevenths from Macedonia, won 3-2 in comeback thanks to a goal from Cristante and a brace from Raspadori after having immediately scored the Under goal and in the final match goal by Serdar Dursun.

Italy presents itself with a 4-3-3, consisting of Donnarumma in goal, the only one left of the defeat with Macedonia, De Sciglio, Acerbi, Chiellini and Biraghi in defense, Pessina, Cristante and Tonali in midfield with Zaniolo, Scamacca and Raspadori forward. Turkey responds with a 3-4-2-1, formed by: Bayindir, with Kabak, Demiral, Soyuncu – Muldur, Tokoz, Calhanoglu, R.Yilmaz – Under, Akturkoglu – Enes Unal in place of Burak Yilmaz, contested at home after the mistake from the spot against the Lusitanians and in any case retired from the national team.

At the start there is the Turkish goal immediately: at 4 ‘Under penetrates into the penalty area from the right and after having evaded the pressure of Chiellini he pulls right on the near post, mocking Donnarumma who lets the ball pass between his legs. Despite the cold blow immediately Italy reorganizes and in the 10 ‘there is a nice attempt by Scamacca, who on a low cross from the left by Biraghi twists into the penalty area hitting from the heel, but the ball comes out just outside . At 12 ‘there would be a draw: on the development of a corner kick, Chiellini puts the ball in with a left footed shot, but when the game is stopped, due to a blow suffered by Söyüncü. Turkey administers and Italy tries to find the way to the goal with Scamacca and Zaniolo with no luck. Mancini’s team does a lot of density on the opponent’s trocar, in search of penetration.

The equal arrives at 35 ‘: Biraghi’s free kick from the left, who finds Cristante’s head in insertion, big deadlift and ball that slips into the near post, in the lower corner for the 1-1. Four minutes passed and Italy took the lead: in the 39th minute on a weak return by the Turkish goalkeeper, Tonali intercepts the ball and throws first intention Raspadori, who enters the area, dribla an opponent and after taking the ball to the left he beats Bayindir under the legs. Turkey tries to get back into the game and in the 42nd minute Donnarumma risks again, who returns in the face of Unal. Italy is doing somehow. At 45 ‘, however, the PSG goalkeeper redeems himself with a splendid diving intervention to remove a nice right foot from Calhanoglu from under the crossbar.

Turkey is still dangerous at the beginning of the recovery: in the 52nd minute Calhanoglu’s power punishment on Donnarumma’s post, who with a great leap deflects the ball for a corner. At 68 ‘Söyüncü ventures a back pass and almost gives the ball to Raspadori, who could be face to face with the Turkish goalkeeper but he can’t stop the ball. Goal postponed only. A minute later, in the 69th minute, the Sassuolo striker’s brace arrives: on a stray high ball in Turkey’s penalty area, Biraghi puts his head in serving Raspadori, who under measure beats the goalkeeper with a right platter at the near post.

Turkey is not there and pours forward and in 83 ‘shortens the distance: on the development of a corner kick, Soyuncu goes to dunk with his head and serves the ball for Dursun, who anticipates Donnarumma in exit and bags from a few steps. However, the blue goalkeeper saves Italy shortly afterwards, again Dursun heads off but Gigio diving with his left hand removes the ball from the crossroads. It ends 2-3 for the bluesa positive success even if it cannot erase the disappointment for the missed World Cup.

LEFT-HANDED – “Useless race? It is useless for the purposes of what it was worth, but one must try to do things well even when unfortunately there are negative things”. The Italian coach Roberto Mancini told RaiSport after the disappointment of the lack of qualification for the World Cup in Qatar and the victory in the match. “The young guys did well, we are pleased”.

“It was also nice to see the reaction after the 1-0. Here it was hot, the fans … They were good at staying calm and scoring. They grew up in the game after a quarter of an hour, it was the first time that they all played together, it wasn’t even that simple. Raspadori? They’re all young, we need time. It wasn’t easy, even though the game wasn’t worth much. But they were good and I’m happy for them. That’s the reaction I wanted to confirm. Yes. I repeat, even if unfortunately we are not in an easy moment, the reaction was right. Are the regrets increasing? Unfortunately, they will be there until next December “, concluded Mancini.