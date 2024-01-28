Turkey | Italian church attacked during service in Istanbul – one dead

According to the Turkish authorities, it was probably an attack against one person and not the entire Catholic Church.

One one person was killed when two masked attackers entered an Italian Catholic church and opened fire during mass in Istanbul on Sunday, Turkey's interior minister said.

Minister of the Interior Ali Yerlikaya according to the attack on the Church of Santa Maria in Sariyer district was carried out before noon local time. No party immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to the Turkish authorities, it was probably an attack against one person and not the entire Catholic Church. According to local authorities, there were forty people at the fair when the attack took place.

An investigation into the massacre has been launched, and Turkish security forces are searching for the attackers.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his condolences for the incident and assured that the authorities will do everything possible to catch the perpetrators.

Pope Francis he too presented his condolences to the parish of Santa Maria on Sunday. So did the Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajaniwho also condemned the attack and said his country supported Turkey's efforts to find those responsible.

A representative of Turkey's ruling AKP party Omer Celik said that the attackers targeted a citizen who had gone to mass.

“Our security forces have started extensive investigations into the matter. Those who threaten the peace and security of our citizens will not succeed,” Celik assured.

Governor of Istanbul Davut Gülin according to no one was injured in the attack.

Last month, Turkish security forces arrested 32 suspects believed to be planning attacks on churches and synagogues and the Iraqi embassy. According to security sources, the suspects had connections to the extremist organization Isis.

In 2017, ISIS carried out a terrorist attack on a nightclub in Istanbul and killed 39 people.