Official Ankara believes that the Armenian-Azerbaijani military conflict will end only after Armenia leaves the territory of Azerbaijan.

This position was voiced by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after a visit to Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party Numan Kurtulmush and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ankara Khazar Ibrahim.

“There is only one solution to this problem. Armenia will leave the territory of Azerbaijan. Until this happens, the problem will not be solved. “, – he said.

“We are standing next to Azerbaijan on the field and at the table. We want to completely solve this problem “, – stressed the head of Turkish diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Armenia and Azerbaijan are actively reporting each other’s military losses.

1726

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter