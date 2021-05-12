Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Turkey issues a decision in this regard after the Eid

by admin
May 12, 2021
in World
0


From Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his government will take steps to gradually return to normal life after Eid al-Fitr.
This came in a recorded message published today, Wednesday, through which Erdogan congratulated the Islamic world and the Turkish people on the advent of the Eid.
The Turkish Anadolu Agency quoted him as saying: “We will take steps to gradually return to normal life after the Eid, and we are in control of the Corona epidemic, God willing.”
He added, “We will use all necessary means to confront the threat of the epidemic, especially with regard to vaccines.”
At the end of last April, Turkey entered its stricter national lockdown since the emergence of the Corona virus, and it was announced at the time that it would continue until May 17.
Infection rates reached record levels last month, with more than 60,000 injuries recorded in one day. And infection rates have recently decreased.

Source: Agencies

