A Israeli footballer was arrested, and shortly afterwards released, in Türkiye to have shown, during a game, a message referring to the war between Israel and Hamas. The Turkish media reported it. Sagiv Jehezkel displayed a message reading “100 days”, the date October 7 and a Star of David on a bandage on his left wrist, after scoring a goal for his team Antalyaspor against Trabsonspor.

Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation against the 28-year-old Israeli footballer on charges of “incitement to hatred and hostility”, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said. “A judicial investigation was launched by the Antalya Chief Prosecutor's Office against Jehezkel for 'incitement to hatred and hostility' due to his ugly gesture in support of the Israeli massacre in Gaza after scoring a goal in the match Super Lig Antalyaspor-Trabzonspor,” Tunc wrote on social media platform X.

Jehezkel suspended by Antalyaspor

Jehezkel was suspended by Antalyaspor “until further notice” following his appearance, amid fierce criticism from local fans and the Turkish media. The club president also promised to terminate his contract. Jehezkel only moved from Hapoel Beer Sheva to Antalyaspor in September. Sunday's equalizer was his sixth goal of the season in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Foreign Ministry are wanting to bring the player back to Israel, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported. “Anyone who arrests a footballer” as an act of solidarity “with the 136 hostages held for over 100 days in the hands of a murderous terrorist organization represents a culture of murder and hatred,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz.