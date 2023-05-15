Sunday’s elections have not painted a clear picture for Türkiye. None of the candidates obtained more than 50% of the vote required to finalize the elections in the first round. After a tense recount riddled with mutual accusations, the results lead the country to a second round of the presidential elections on May 28. And a tumultuous two weeks are ahead. At stake is whether the current president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a strong man in the country for 20 years, continues in power or whether he is replaced by the candidate who has managed to unite the main opposition parties, the center-leftist Kemal Kiliçdaroglu. According to data from the official Anadolu agency and the independent Anka agency, with more than 99% of the vote counted, President Erdogan would start with a certain advantage, having obtained 49.4% of the votes, compared to 45% for Kiliçdaroglu. The official count of the Electoral Commission, which on Monday morning had not yet concluded but was close to doing so, offered similar data. The third candidate, the ultranationalist Sinan Ogan, obtained 5.2%. His decision to support one candidate or another could decide the result.

Erdogan appeared before his supporters at dawn and declared that he has “a clear advantage” over his main rival and that he has not yet ruled out the possibility of winning the election in the first round. The president accused the opposition of “trying to mislead public opinion” and congratulated the Turkish people for their “democratic maturity.”

In the legislative elections, these preliminary results foresee that the government alliance – made up of Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP, Islamist), the far-right MHP and various fundamentalist-leaning formations – will maintain a majority in Parliament , due to the division between parties of the Kurdish left alliance and worse results than expected for the center-left Republican People’s Party (CHP), led by Kiliçdaroglu. Both formations obtained close to a dozen deputies each less than what was forecast by the polls.

The opponent Kiliçdaroglu accused the government alliance of “blocking the popular will through objections to the minutes” when more than 10 million votes still had to be officially counted. For this reason, he called for “responsibility” to the Electoral Commission to “remove this country from uncertainty” and “respect the popular will.” Kiliçdaroglu announced that his party will remain vigilant “until the last vote is counted” and assumed that there will be a second round: “In the next 15 days [aunque son 14]We are going to fight for rights and justice and we are going to bring democracy back to this country.”

Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, center, before appearing before the press in Ankara on Sunday. BULENT KILIC (AFP)

The president of the Supreme Electoral Commission, Ahmet Yener, explained shortly before 11:00 p.m. (one hour less in mainland Spain) that, until that time, only half of the votes had been computed in the system of this body. As of late Sunday, he had still not made the official results public, despite complaints from the opposition, which accused him of delaying the inclusion of data. According to the renowned analyst Murat Yetkin, this delay was due to the fact that the controllers of Erdogan’s formation filed objections at the polls where Kiliçdaroglu had won, so that the minutes could not be closed until these objections were resolved, nor could they be add to count. “In large industrial and commercial cities results are being obstructed by objections and transportation obstacles,” Yetkin tweeted.

The leaders of the main opposition coalition appeared several times throughout the night to accuse Anadolu Agency, the main source of information on electoral data in most Turkish media, of “manipulation”. This pro-government agency began election night reflecting very bulky results in favor of Erdogan (around 60%), which was subsequently reduced as the computed data increased.

The mayors of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, and of Ankara, Mansur Yavas, both from the CHP and vice-presidential candidates in the event of an opposition victory, appeared on three occasions to ask their supporters not to give up hope. “They already made us live this scenario. We are watching the same movie. Do not believe when they say they have won, follow us,” Imamoglu denounced, referring to the 2019 municipal election night, when Anadolu showed the pro-government candidate for mayor of Istanbul for hours as the winner, and stopped the transmission when the opposition candidacy began to pick up.

Opposition complaints

Apart from the complaints from the opposition and the rallies in various towns before the provincial delegations of the Electoral Commission, there were no major incidents during the day, which passed with a large turnout at the polls: around 89% of the electorate participated.

Hundreds of government supporters gathered outside the ruling AKP headquarters in Ankara, where they waited for hours for Erdogan to appear. At 10:00 p.m., the president published a long comment on the Twitter social network in which he congratulated the Turkish people for their “democratic maturity” but also charged the opposition for their criticism of the Anadolu agency data, which he described as “usurpation”. of the national will. At the same time, he asked his supporters, like opposition volunteers, “to stay by the ballot box, no matter what, until the count is officially over.”

Erdogan did not appear before his people until two in the morning and, in a victorious speech, he claimed to be “ahead, with a lot of advantage” over the opposition, which he accused of trying to “deceive” public opinion. “We have obtained 2.6 million votes from our main rival and, when the official results come out, I am sure that this difference will increase,” he said without ruling out that his victory could even be proclaimed in the first round. “The majority of the foreign vote has not yet been computed,” he assured; according to preliminary results, the Islamist leader would have obtained support of between 62% and 75% in countries with a large number of Turkish immigrants, such as Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands or Belgium. At the same time, he again accused the opposition of going “hand in hand with the terrorists”, in reference to the support given to the opposition candidate by the Kurdish left-wing party HDP, which the government considers the political arm of the armed group. PKK. During the campaign, Erdogan has used doctored videos to show that Kiliçdaroglu had the direct support of the PKK, a message that he has seen among supporters of the ruling alliance.

Turkey has no experience in runoffs, as the popular election of the president has only taken place twice (2014 and 2018). In both votes, Erdogan was elected with 52% of the votes in the first round.

There is close to 6% of voters who have not opted for any of the main candidates. One of them, the center-left populist Muharrem Ince, obtained only 0.5% of the votes, since, despite having withdrawn from the race three days before the elections, his name remained on the ballots. More important is the name of Sinan Ogan, an ultranationalist politician who ran at the head of a coalition of small far-right parties whose main campaign slogan was the expulsion of refugees hosted by Turkey.

Results in parliamentary elections 600 deputies. Scrutinized: 89.5% YSP: Pro-Kurdish Left; CHP: Center Left; IYI: Nationalist Right; AKP: Islamist right; MHP: Nationalist extreme right

“We knew from the beginning that these elections could be left for a second round and our objective is to make these votes count. The nationalist ataturkists will be the ones who decide the winner in the second round, ”he said in his appearance. Ogan assured that his candidacy has not yet decided who to support in the second round and that he will make a decision in the coming days. Of course, he said that his “non-negotiable” demands are that the first four articles of the Constitution not be modified (something requested by Kurdish and Islamist formations that support both Erdogan and Kiliçdaroglu), the “fight against terrorism” of armed groups Kurds and Islamists and the “expulsion of the 13 million refugees”. This is a clearly exaggerated figure (in reality the number of Syrians and Iraqis refugees in Turkey is four million), but one that his campaign has used to attract the vote and spur xenophobia.

Although, if the preliminary result is confirmed, Erdogan would start with an advantage in the second round, this binary presidential system could also mean his political grave. If with the parliamentary system in force until 2018, it used to be enough for your party to obtain between 40% and 45% of the votes to govern with an absolute majority, the implementation of the presidential system, no matter how much it helped you to concentrate good part of the power in his hands, also forced him to keep support above 50%. The polarization promoted by his authoritarian way of governing has done the rest: the opposition, tremendously fragmented along political and ethnic lines, has ended up seeking collaboration formulas to get rid of the controversial president, and the reformist image he enjoyed in his first decade of rule has dissipated, especially for those new voters who have known nothing but Erdogan’s Turkey. A Turkey that in recent years has become more authoritarian and repressive, with the constant persecution of journalists, critics and opposition politicians. The charismatic Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas has been in prison since 2016 despite the fact that the Strasbourg Court has been demanding his release for five years and, in December, the popular mayor of Istanbul, Imamoglu, was sentenced to two years in prison and to death. political disqualification for calling the members of the Electoral Commission “stupid”. The sentence is still pending appeal.

Two days before the elections, Erdogan had promised, in an interview televised by 40 channels at the same time, that if the polls so requested, he would leave his post: “We came to power in Turkey democratically. And likewise, we will do what democracy demands if our people decide otherwise. We will consider any election results legitimate.” That same day, yes, he signed a presidential decree according to which nearly 3,000 positions appointed by him will continue to receive a public salary for two years or until they access a new job.

