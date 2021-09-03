This comes at a time when the Turkish Foreign Minister said that his country is evaluating plans to reopen Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara that Hamid Karzai International Airport may reopen in two phases, for military flights and later for commercial flights.

“Now there are requests from the Taliban and some countries to cooperate with us… We are evaluating all of this,” Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag.

Turkey ran the airport for six years before the US withdrawal and the return of the Taliban to power.

In New York, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced that the UN Humanitarian Air Service is currently operating flights “to enable 160 humanitarian organizations to continue their life-saving activities” in Afghanistan.

These air services link the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, to Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan and Kandahar in the south.

Three flights have taken off so far to Mazar-i-Sharif since August 29.

The UN Humanitarian Air Service is operated by the World Food Programme.

Dujarric said that efforts are being made to operate more of these flights to additional destinations.

He explained that “from 2002 to 2021, the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service in Afghanistan served more than 20 destinations in the country.” “(The service) will seek to return to these sites as soon as the security situation and funding allow it,” he added.

Dujarric pointed out that officials are working to establish an air bridge to transport non-food items such as medical supplies and emergency equipment.