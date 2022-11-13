Turkish law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation into 25 social media users who spread provocative posts about the explosion in Istanbul. This was announced on Sunday, November 13, by the TRT Haber TV channel.

“At least 25 social media users are believed to have spread provocative messages about the explosion on Istiklal Street. It was set [сведения] sent to the relevant authorities for investigation,” the TV channel reports with reference to the country’s main security department.

#Turkey #investigates #provocative #social #media #posts #Istanbul #bombings