Istanbul (Reuters) – Decreased The Turkish Lira Against the dollar today, Thursday, after an earlier rise, following the central bank’s decision to keep the interest rate unchanged at 19 percent. The Turkish currency fell to 8.1250 after the decision, which was preceded by its initial rise to 8.005 against the dollar.

It had closed at 8.0655 on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Turkish central bank kept the main interest rate unchanged at 19 percent, as expected, in the bank’s first policy decision since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly sacked the bank’s former governor, which led to a major sell-off in the stock market. In its statement issued after its meeting, the bank did not repeat its pledge last month for more monetary tightening if needed.

Erdogan’s sacking of the former governor last month caused foreign investors to flee, fearing he would quickly cut interest rates. But promises made by the new conservative recently of tough policy and a drop of more than ten percent of the pound convinced analysts that the policy would remain stable for now. In a Reuters poll of 19 economists, all but two expected the bank, under the leadership of Governor Shihab Kafcioglu, to keep the one-week policy rate unchanged this week before a possible easing after the middle of the year.

One economist expected a cut to 18.50 percent and another expected a cut to 17 percent. The former governor had raised interest rates last month by 200 basis points, which exceeded expectations, to levels they last touched in mid-2019, in order to confront inflation that exceeds 16 percent and support the currency. Before taking office, Kavcıolu had publicly criticized the hard-line stance and adopted Erdogan’s non-conservative view that high interest rates cause inflation. Erdogan abruptly fired three of the bank’s governors within two years, damaging monetary credibility.