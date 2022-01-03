Turkey Inflation in Turkey accelerated to a record high in December – milk prices rose by 75 per cent a year, chicken by 86 per cent

The depreciation of the lira threatens to overthrow President Erdoğan, who has long been in power.

Turkey annual inflation reached a 19-year high in December, according to AFP news agency.

According to Turkish statistics, consumer prices were 36.1 percent higher than a year earlier. In November, annual inflation was 21.3 per cent.

Such high inflation rates were last seen after the economic crisis in 2002, just before the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğanin the party rose to power.

Erdoğanin the long reign as prime minister and president has just been explained by good economic figures, but now his economic policies seem to have driven the Turkish currency, the lira, into crisis. In 2021, it lost 44 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar.

Read more: “People are angry” – Historical depreciation of Turkish lira makes Turkish poor

As inflation rises, banks would typically raise their interest rates, but Erdoğan has prevented this and lowered interest rates.

The president said on Monday that raising interest rates is “the beginning and root of all evil” as it slows economic growth and piles up “interest income for the elite that they have not earned”.

Read more: Turkish President Erdoğan confused by his own economic theories, which are in sharp contradiction with economists

Inflation figures has become a politically sensitive issue and the opposition accuses Erdoğan of putting pressure on the statistical authorities to downplay the figures.

For example, most food prices have risen significantly more than official inflation.

Milk, yoghurt and sunflower oil rose in price by 75 per cent a year, while chicken rose by 86 per cent, AFP says.

The financial institute ENAG has calculated December inflation at 82.8 percent instead of the 36.1 reported by the authorities.

Liiran Erdoğan’s support also falls with the value.

According to support measures, he would be losing in the second round of next year’s presidential election to most of his major political opponents. At the same time, power would change in Parliament.