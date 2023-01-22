Turkey | In the fall, Finland handed over a man wanted by Turkey to serve a prison sentence – the decision included a condition

The man handed over to Turkey had been convicted in his home country of, among other things, robbery.

Finland decided in the fall to hand over one more person required by the country to Turkey, according to the information provided to STT by the Ministry of Justice.

The man, who was handed over to Turkey by the ministry in October, had been convicted in his home country of, among other things, robbery. With the new decision, Finland has handed over three people to Turkey between 2019 and 2022.

Finland also made a negative decision on Turkey’s extradition request in November. In the request, Finland was required to extradite a man who had been convicted in Turkey of being a member of an armed terrorist organization.

Turkey at the end of the year also submitted a new extradition request to Finland, which is still being processed. The Ministry of Justice does not comment on the content of pending extradition requests.

The Turkish government has publicly brought up requests for the handover of the country in connection with the ratification of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a week ago, in the media of his home country, he demanded countries to hand over 130 people whom Turkey considers terrorists, before the country accepts the NATO membership of Sweden and Finland.

However, Erdoğan’s most recent extradition numbers are on the upper end compared to at least the number of extradition requests that Finland has officially received from Turkey.

Turkey has requested the extradition of a total of 17 people from Finland from 2012 to January 2023. 12 of the extradition requests have been made after 2019. All but one request has been processed.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) estimated this week that the background of Erdoğan’s comments were the protests against Turkey and Erdoğan seen in Stockholm earlier in January.

In their statements, the Finnish political leadership has emphasized that international and national legislation is followed in extradition requests.

“Regarding them, it has been established that in our societies they are not decisions that political decision-makers can make, but are based on the legal system and the decisions of the judiciary,” Haavisto commented to STT this week.

Turkey requests regarding terrorism have been especially related to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Gülen movement.

The EU officially considers the PKK a terrorist organization, but not the Gülen movement. Not a single person handed over by Finland to Turkey in recent years has joined terrorism based on the ministry’s decisions. Two previous decisions have dealt with sexual crimes.

Finland’s political leadership and civil servants have also discussed the country’s extradition requests with Turkey. The last positive extradition decision was made in October, about two weeks before the Ministry of Justice officials traveled to Turkey to discuss the issue.

Ministry of Justice according to, the condition of dual criminality must be met before a person convicted of a crime can be extradited by law. This means that the crime for which the person has been convicted must be punishable by the criminal law of both countries.

In addition, under the Finnish Criminal Code, the crime must be such that it can be sentenced to at least one year in prison. In principle, Finland also does not extradite its own citizens to countries outside the EU, such as Turkey.

Both recent decisions have concerned men whose names have been mentioned in the Turkish media as persons whom the country has demanded Finland hand over.

Finland According to the Ministry of Justice, the man extradited to Turkey was convicted in Turkey at the Muğla Criminal Court in 2011 and 2015 for, among other things, armed robbery and wounding.

According to the extradition decision made on October 12, he had been ordered to serve a prison sentence of about six and a half years in his home country. The man himself objected to his surrender. According to the decision of the Ministry of Justice, the Supreme Court (KKO) saw in its opinion no obstacle to the extradition of the man, and the ministry agreed to Turkey’s request.

However, according to the Ministry of Justice, the extradited person may not be prosecuted in Turkey for other acts committed before the extradition without the permission of the Finnish Ministry of Justice.

Finland refused, according to a decision made on November 7, to extradite a Turkish man who had received a prison sentence of more than three years in the highest court of his country for being a member of an armed terrorist organization in 2016.

The ministry’s decision does not say which organization it is, but based on information in the Turkish media, the man is suspected of having joined the PKK.

The Supreme Court considered in its statement that there is an obstacle to the man’s extradition. KKO appealed to the section of the extradition law, according to which a person cannot be extradited if he can be considered in his home country to be at risk of death or persecution due to, for example, his nationality or political opinion.

The Ministry of Justice rejected the extradition request based on the KKO’s statement.

Finland has rejected the majority of extradition requests made by Turkey. For example, Turkey has previously demanded that Finland hand over a person convicted in Turkey of defaming the president, but Finland rejected the request.

Finland has also previously decided not to extradite the man who in 2008 threw an alcohol bottle at the door of the Turkish Embassy in Helsinki. The extradition request was not agreed to, because the thrower is a Finnish citizen and he had already been convicted of the act in Finland.

You cannot appeal against handover requests. However, in the fall, Turkey asked Finland to re-evaluate the country’s previous extradition decisions, but Finland did not agree to this.

In addition to the extradition requests submitted to the Ministry of Justice, Turkish courts have submitted requests for legal aid to Finnish courts, for example for hearing people.

According to the ministry, the vast majority of requests for legal aid received last year and this year are still under processing.