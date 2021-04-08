Clumsiness, incoordination, slight or strict protocol. Rarely has a sofa given so much in a diplomatic meeting. And the one in the room of the Ankara Presidential Complex, where Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday, still giving a lot to talk about. The European Commission deemed it inappropriate that its president did not have an armchair with the other two leaders in that meeting that lasted for two hours and 45 minutes. He protested in enveloping language about the fact that the German was relegated to the famous sofa. The important thing was the importance of the issues that were in the negotiation and they did not want to turn the “incident” into a “public problem”. But yes, she had to have been treated as an equal.

The point is that the macho image, baptized as’ sofagate‘came just a couple of weeks after Erdogan withdrew his country from the Istanbul Convention, a treaty that aims to protect women from violence and abuse. And of course, it all adds up. The setting, the political context, the interlocutor and the inaction of your own colleague (in this case, the Belgian Michel). Result: second controversy in just three months in an institutional visit of the EU abroad. The “imprisonment” of Josep Borrell in Moscow still resounds, for which he received a barrage of criticism and which for many left Brussels in a weakened position.

Part by part. At the Ankara meeting, Charles Michel’s team and the EU delegation in the country were in charge of coordinating the protocol with President Erdogan’s officials. The European Commission did not intervene directly. Or that at least his spokesman, Eric Mamer, has defended in recent hours. “We are all the EU,” he added, assuming that duplication was unnecessary. From there, deactivation attempt: «There was an incident, yes, but the president decided to continue, although he made his position clear. The important thing is the relationship with Turkey.

Turkish perspective



And what has your government said about the mishap? Wash your hands. He argues that he organized the event as requested. “The seating arrangements were made according to their suggestions,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu defended yesterday. “Our protocol units came together and their requests were carried out.” «The protocol applied to meetings in Turkey is the international protocol and it has developed into the world-renowned Turkish hospitality arena, ”he added. Come on, they are not new to this.

So he shakes up the thesis on the lack of coordination (and even the confrontation) that can exist between the two European institutions and the shameful burden of the episode is removed. Turkey does not recognize degrading treatment of von der Leyen for the simple fact of being a woman. If anything, for being the ‘second’ in the order of representation of the EU after Charles Michel. To make matters worse, neither the attitude of the President of the European Council that Tuesday nor his belated explanations convince.

With his ‘colleague’ without an armchair at the same level, the Belgian made no gesture. And late on Wednesday night after hours of silence, made public a reflection in which, from the outset, it regretted that the entire key visit in the complex process of improving the EU’s relations with Turkey has been “overshadowed” by the incident on the sofa.

A fact that he labels as “distressing” and that responded to “the strict interpretation by the Turkish services of the protocol rules.” In the reflection, posted on Facebook Wednesday night, he defends himself. Despite the fact that the images give “the impression that I had been insensitive to this situation. Nothing is further from reality, nor from my deep feelings». But not the slightest gesture of disagreement. The reason? We “chose not to aggravate” the mishap.

The convulsive debate has been joined in the last hours by the former president of the Community Executive Jean-Claude Juncker. And not exactly aligned with its successor. Speaking to ‘Politico’, the Luxembourgish has downplayed what happened. On visits to Turkey during his tenure, he recalls that “normally I had a chair next to the president’s of the European Council, but sometimes it happened that I had to sit on a sofa. “From the point of view of protocol, the President of the Council is number 1 and the President of the Commission, number 2,” he pointed out.