Inflation and the authoritarian escalation of President Recep Erdogan’s government are among the main concerns that the population of Turkey will have in mind when going to the polls in the second round of the presidential election, this Sunday (28).

Erdogan, who has been in power for 20 years, is up against opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. For the rest of the world, this Sunday’s vote brings with it a big question: what about Turkey’s relations with Russia and its great antagonist, the West?

Despite being a part of NATO, the Turkish government caused outrage among fellow military alliances by buying weapons from Russia before the Ukraine war, and Erdogan’s ambiguous relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin have generated distrust.

The Turkish government sent military aid to Ukraine and last year condemned the Russian annexation of four Ukrainian regions, but at the same time Erdogan defends having a “special relationship” with Putin and tries to maintain a position of intermediary between Kyiv and Moscow: he was the mediator for prisoner exchange agreements and for the compromise that allowed the resumption of the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

Despite pressure from the West, Erdogan has refused to impose sanctions on Russia. “We are not in a position to impose sanctions on Russia as the West has done. We are not subject to Western sanctions,” Erdogan said in a recent interview with CNN. “We are a strong state and we have a positive relationship with Russia.”

The ambiguous stance was highlighted in an October communiqué from the European Parliament, which pointed out that Turkey, although a member of NATO and a candidate for membership of the European Union, refuses to adopt sanctions against Moscow and “has become a ‘logistical hub’ for Russia, allowing it to bypass the economic blockade. This also involves road transport operations, with the cargo of around 250 ships [russos] being unloaded by 3,000 trucks every month at the port of Mersin”.

“A large number of Russian companies have opened branches in Turkey and are cooperating with Turkish counterparts, who provide a front for their import activities. The number of Russian-owned companies located in Turkey quadrupled in the first eight months of 2022, with exports to Russia growing by 43% and imports by around 125%,” the document reported.

Turkish resistance to allowing Finland (which only occurred after Ankara’s demands were met) and Sweden (Turkish resistance remains) join NATO after the Russian invasion of Ukraine has also served to increase the West’s distrust of Erdogan’s real intentions. .

Kilicdaroglu, in turn, said he intends to maintain “good relations” with Russia, but said he “does not accept” the invasion of Ukraine.

He also said that if he were victorious, Ankara’s relations with Moscow would be different from Erdogan’s personal relationship with Putin and more “state-level oriented”. However, shortly before the first round, Kilicdaroglu put a brake on these pragmatic intentions and accused Russia of interference in the Turkish election.

“Dear Russian friends, you are behind the montages, conspiracies, deepfake content and recordings that have been exposed in this country,” he wrote on Twitter. “If you wish our friendship to continue after May 15th

[dia seguinte ao primeiro turno]hands off the Turkish state,” he added.

Kilicdaroglu defends a closer relationship between Turkey and the West, but balancing that intention and relations with Russia will not be an easy challenge if he is the winner on Sunday.

In an interview with the Ukraine World website, Yuliya Tarasiuk, an assistant professor at the National Mechnikov University in Odessa, said that relations between Turkey and Russia, regardless of who wins the election, will be more influenced by the Russian impact on the Turkish economy “and not by personal relations between specific leaders”.

“For example, Turkey depends on Russia for the supply of 40% of the gas consumed by the country. Russia’s participation in the areas of nuclear energy, tourism and agro-industry in the country also has a strong impact on the Turkish economy”, explained Tarasiuk, who, however, pointed out that the continuation of an ambiguous behavior can also benefit Ukraine.

“Erdogan closed the straits [entre os mares Negro e

Mediterrâneo] for Russian warships, brokered the grain deal and brokered prisoner exchanges. His government also delivered Bayraktar drones [para a

Ucrânia]and he has effective communication with Putin”, analyzed the professor.

On the other hand, Tarasiuk pointed out, Kilicdaroglu’s desire to get closer to the West can also help Ukraine indirectly, as, for example, in an eventual facilitation of Sweden’s entry into NATO. In other words: no matter who wins, the Turkish enigma on this issue is far from having an easy solution and should remain so.