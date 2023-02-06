RIA Novosti: a new earthquake of magnitude 7.7 occurred in the central part of Turkey

Turkey hits new earthquake RIA News with reference to seismologists.

It is specified that an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 occurred in the central part of the country. It is also reported that tremors were felt in Ankara.

In addition, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 was in the city of Elbistan, which is located in the province of Kahramanmarash.

Earlier, the Turkish authorities called the number of people killed in the earthquake. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that 912 people were killed in the incident, while 5,385 people were injured.