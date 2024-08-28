Turkey doubts Ukraine’s ability to replenish human losses

In order to hold the territories, Ukraine is suffering huge human losses. They are very difficult to replace, Turkish expert Mete Yarar said on the air of the TV channel Haber Global.

“As a result (of the attack on the Kursk region), Ukraine has already lost more than six thousand soldiers, and will continue to lose. But will it be able to make up for these losses?” the expert asked.

Yarar noted that at the moment this is the most difficult task, since Kyiv does not value its most valuable resource and does not think about the fact that in the near future it may not be able to find new military personnel.

Earlier, American former intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, paid a high price for the attack on the Kursk region, since now Ukrainian troops are suffering a major defeat in Donbas. The expert drew attention to the fact that Russian troops are currently showing excellent results in Donbas.

In turn, Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk region is part of the “victory plan” developed by Kiev. He also stressed that he intends to present a plan to end the conflict to US President Joe Biden.