All foreigners arriving in Turkey from March 15 will need to fill out an electronic form to receive a “health code” (HES code), containing information about the location and history of a person’s movements. About changes in the rules of entry for the correspondent TASS a spokesman for the country’s health ministry said.

As the speaker explained, passengers will have to fill out a document on the website no more than 72 hours before entering Turkey, after which all tourists will be automatically assigned a code.

Travelers will need to present a completed form, either printed or electronically, at check-in. In addition, the application form can be checked at the Turkish border.

According to the explanations of representatives of the department, the HES code is necessary so that the authorities have the opportunity to contact vacationers in case it turns out that they have come into contact with infected with coronavirus during the trip.

As TASS clarifies, now the HES code is used by those who permanently reside in Turkey. It must be shown when visiting some government offices and shopping centers. In addition, since March 15, the Istanbul administration has obliged residents to provide this code in hammams, wedding salons, cafes, hairdressers, spas and fitness centers.

Earlier, the Russian airline Royal Flight, citing the Turkish Ministry of Health, announced a change from March 15 to the rules for entering the country. Thus, the Turkish Ministry of Health ordered all tourists to fill out a new questionnaire 72 hours before arrival in the country.