RBC: Turkey has banned Russian airlines from flying on dual-registration aircraft since November

The Turkish authorities have banned a number of Russian aircraft from flying through the country’s airspace. About it informs RBC, citing the CEO of the tour operator Pegas Touristik, Anna Podgornaya, a member of the board of directors of the Nordwind airline, and sources in two more Russian carriers.

Podgornaya reported that Turkey banned flights on Russian aircraft with dual registration. The measure went into effect November 1. The expert noted that due to the requirement to fly around Turkey, the duration of flights, for example, to Egypt, increased by 20-30 minutes. At the same time, “a slight increase in travel time did not affect the price of travel.”

“All flights [в Египет] are fulfilled, obligations to tourists (passengers) are fulfilled in full,” she stressed.

Related materials:

According to Skyscanner, the average flight time from Russia to Egypt is 5 hours and 5 minutes. Aeroflot, Rossiya, Pegas Fly, Red Wings and iFly operate or plan to launch flights in this direction.

The Ministry of Transport will hold talks with Turkey on the issue of flights in the near future, a source from the ministry said. He considered double registration, in which Moscow was accused, as discrimination, contrary to the provisions of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), enshrined in Article 44 of the Chicago Convention.

“The situation today is such that unfriendly countries accuse us of the “double registration” they created and do not notice at all that they themselves violate the basic principles of the Chicago Convention,” the source in the Ministry of Transport concluded.

In May, China refused to accept Russian airline flights on Boeing. Restrictions were introduced for five dual-registration aircraft.