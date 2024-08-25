Professor Janikoglu: The West Wants to Use Telegram in the Ukrainian Conflict

Professor of Istanbul Esenyurt University, former security expert in the Prime Minister’s office Erhan Canikoglu revealed the purpose of the detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France. According to him, Western intelligence agencies want to use the messenger for their own purposes, especially considering its active use by the military in the conflict in Ukraine, reports TASS.

“Russian and Ukrainian soldiers actively use Telegram as a platform for communication and communication. So Telegram, if access is gained, will become an extremely important source of information for the intelligence services of Western countries,” the expert said.

Earlier it became known that a French court extended Durov’s detention after his arrest at the Paris airport. The period of his detention for questioning in France can last a maximum of 96 hours. When this time expires, the judge can release the head of Telegram or bring charges against him and place him under arrest.