Turkey has announced that countries are unwilling to end the conflict in Ukraine in 2022

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said that some countries did not want the conflict between Russia and Ukraine to end when there was a chance to resolve the problem in Istanbul in 2022. He said this spoke out on the air of the Habertürk TV channel.

The diplomat stressed that the parties had almost reached the conditions of a “fair and balanced peace.” The negotiations were one step away from signing an agreement, he assured.

“But, unfortunately, some countries did not want the war to end. Because the US is trying to consolidate the European continent through the war in Ukraine and wants to puzzle Russia with a serious problem,” he noted.

On July 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ruled out Russia’s capitulation to Ukraine. He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly mentioned a decree signed in 2022 by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. According to it, Kyiv is prohibited from negotiating with Moscow.