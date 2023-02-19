About 1 million inhabitants of Turkey currently live in tents, prefabricated houses or some temporary shelter facility, after the earthquakes that occurred earlier this month in the country, according to a balance sheet released on Sunday. This amount includes almost half a million people who were evacuated from areas affected by the series of earthquakes, detailed Yunus Seker, president of the Turkish emergency service AFAD. “We have evacuated 460,945 people from the affected regions and are housing 318,000 of them in public hostels and hotels,” Seker said at a press conference in Ankara.

So far, 40,689 deaths have been reported in Turkey as a result of the catastrophe. From Saturday to Sunday, according to the president of AFAD, the death toll rose by 47, but the expectation is that the number will continue to grow, due to the number of buried bodies. Experts estimate that tens of thousands of people classified as missing lie lifeless under the rubble. The search for survivors has already been completed in almost the entire affected area, with the exception of the provinces of Kahramanmaras and Hatay, the two most affected, where work is still underway on 40 buildings, as detailed by Seker.

US to offer another $100 million in humanitarian aid

The United States announced this Sunday an additional aid of US$ 100 million (R$ 520 million) to face the consequences of the earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria at the beginning of the month. With that, the total amount allocated by the Americans because of the catastrophe reaches US$ 185 million (R$ 962.1 million). The US State Department indicated, through a statement, that aid will focus on the population affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and will be available to support international and non-governmental organizations. The money will be used to deliver blankets, mattresses, food, cold weather clothes or tents, among other materials.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Turkey on Sunday. On Sunday, the head of US diplomacy and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu flew over areas that were devastated by the earthquake. Blinken would visit relatives of Turkish soldiers affected by the catastrophe and would meet with members of the American rescue team and with volunteers from the White Helmets, who work in Syria.